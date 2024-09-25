Youth stabbed to death by ‘mugger’ in Dhaka

A young man was stabbed to death by "muggers" in Dhaka's Nikunja area yesterday morning.

The deceased was identified as Muntakim Alif, 27, son of Zulfiqar Ali of Thakurgaon, Khilkhet Police Station sources confirmed to The Daily Star last night.

He used to live in Kaola area of Dhaka.

Alif, who was a student of BRAC University, also worked part-time at a private company in the Nikunja area.

Police also said Alif and his colleague left their office around 6:30am yesterday after completing their night shift.

When they reached the flyover near Nikunja-1, they were attacked by muggers. Alif engaged in a scuffle with the criminals. During the fight, he was stabbed in the chest.

Alif was rushed to Uttara Modern Hospital, where he later died, police added.

A murder case has been filed in connection with the incident.

Police also said they have yet to obtain CCTV footage from the area, but efforts are underway to arrest the culprits.