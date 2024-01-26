Youth stabbed to death in Jashore

A youth was stabbed to death and another injured in an attack by miscreants in Jashore's TB Clinic area tonight.

The deceased is Solaiman Hossain, 20, reports our local correspondent quoting police.

Meanwhile, Jasim Uddin, 21, has been admitted to Jashore General Hospital with critical injuries.

The deceased's father, Abdul Haque, claimed Solaiman was having tea in the locality around 8:10pm. At that time, two youths demanded Tk 500 from Jasim but he refused to pay.

"When one of them stabbed Jasim, Solaiman tried to stop him and got stabbed five times in his chest and abdomen," he added.

Locals rescued Solaiman and Jasim and sent them to Jashore General Hospital, where doctors declared the former brought dead.

Jashore Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Abdur Razzak said a case has been filed in this connection.

Police are trying to arrest those involved, he added.