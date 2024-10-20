Youth shot during mass uprising: ZI Khan Panna sued over attempted murder

Noted Supreme Court Lawyer ZI Khan Panna was sued in an attempted murder case on October 17 over injuring a youth during the mass student-led protests.

Md Baker, 52, filed the case with Khilgaon Police Station accusing 180 persons including Panna on charge of shooting his son Ahadul Islam on July 19.

According to the case statement, Ahadul along with others were protesting near Meradia Bazar when many of the named accused along with other unnamed BGB, police personnel and Awami League leaders and activists opened fire at the behest of other accused.

Ahadul suffered bullet wounds during the attack. The criminals also beat him up as he fell on the ground, acording to the complaint.

He was later taken to a nearby hospital.

Former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Incumbent Director General of BGB Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, among others, were made co-accused in the case.

Daud Hossain, officer-in-charge of Khilgaon Police Station, said the victim's father filed the case and they are investigating to see if there is any truth to the allegations in the case..

ZI Khan Panna, the chairman of Ain o Salish Kendra, was a member of the National Mass Inquiry Commission formed by noted citizens on July 29 to probe gross violations of laws, human rights and loss of lives during the student-led mass protests.

ZI Khan Panna recently criticised Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus for his "reset button" remarks and for filing cases that broadly accuse individuals of murder.

He argued that such cases are intended to harass people, making it difficult to ensure justice for the victims.

ZI Khan Panna was one of the SC lawyers who stood by the six coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement when they were unlawfully detained by the detective branch of police for several days in late July.

During a hearing on a writ petition on July 29, the HC expressed its displeasure at the DB for taking the six coordinators to its office and showing the media that they were having food there.

"Don't mock the nation," the HC said.

The six coordinators were released from DB custody on August 1.