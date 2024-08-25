Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent, Rajshahi
Sun Aug 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 12:53 AM

Youth sent to jail for vandalising temples

A Rajshahi court has sent an 18-year-old youth to jail on charges of vandalising three temples in Bagha upazila, Rajshahi, on Friday.

Bagha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abu Siddique said Rabbi Hossain, of Kaligram Miapara, was caught red-handed by villagers while damaging idols and equipment at Kaligram Pundaripara Temple.

Rabbi confessed that his actions were driven by anger over several Facebook posts regarding the flash floods in Bangladesh, which he blamed on India's decision to open several dams.

A case was filed against Rabbi, a local madrasa student, by Arun Sarkar, the president of Kaligram Pundaripara Temple.

Sujit Kumar Panday, president of the Bagha Upazila Puja Udjapan Committee, confirmed that Rabbi also broke into and vandalised equipment at the Palapara and Ghospara temples earlier that day.

