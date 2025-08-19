Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:50 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:56 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Youth held over ‘hurting religious sentiments’ on Facebook

Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:50 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:56 AM
Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:50 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:56 AM

Police yesterday took a youth into custody on allegations of "hurting religious sentiments" in Munshiganj town.

The detainee, Kanai Chandra Das, hails from Satchar village in Kachua upazila of Chandpur. He is a former student of the mathematics department at Munshiganj Government Haraganga College, said Saiful Alam, officer-in-charge of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The police said the accused made a "religiously derogatory" post on Facebook, which sparked tensions among students of Haraganga College.

When agitated students tried to assault him in the morning, police went to the scene, brought the situation under control and took Kanai into custody.

OC Saiful Alam said a case will be filed against him under the Penal Code. He will be produced before a court today.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

নাফ নদীর পাড়ে কয়েকশ রোহিঙ্গা, বাংলাদেশে প্রবেশে বাধা

রাখাইনে আরাকান আর্মি ও সশস্ত্র রোহিঙ্গা গোষ্ঠীগুলোর মধ্যে সংঘর্ষ চলছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ডাকসু নির্বাচনের মনোনয়নপত্র সংগ্রহ-জমার সময় বাড়ল

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে