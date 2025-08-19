Youth held over ‘hurting religious sentiments’ on Facebook

Police yesterday took a youth into custody on allegations of "hurting religious sentiments" in Munshiganj town.

The detainee, Kanai Chandra Das, hails from Satchar village in Kachua upazila of Chandpur. He is a former student of the mathematics department at Munshiganj Government Haraganga College, said Saiful Alam, officer-in-charge of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station.

The police said the accused made a "religiously derogatory" post on Facebook, which sparked tensions among students of Haraganga College.

When agitated students tried to assault him in the morning, police went to the scene, brought the situation under control and took Kanai into custody.

OC Saiful Alam said a case will be filed against him under the Penal Code. He will be produced before a court today.