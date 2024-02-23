Youth held for killing bKash agent

Police today arrested a 20-year-old youth in a case filed for killing a bKash agent in Rupsa Bazar at Kalukhali upazila of Rajbari on Wednesday.

The arrestee is Md Torikul Sheikh, 20 of Rupsa Bazar area.

bKash agent Sharif Khan, 39, was hacked to death with a machete on Wednesday night. Sharif's wife filed a case at Kalukhali Police Station against unidentified persons yesterday, said Rajbari Police Superintendent GM Abul Kalam Azad.

According to police, Sharif was found dead in front of Jadur Salon in the Rupsa Switch Gate Bazar area.

During primary interrogation, Torikul confessed to the murder. He said he and Sharif were engaged in business in the same market. Torikul, who lost a lot of money in online gambling, killed Sharif, a bKash agent, to pay off his debt, said police.