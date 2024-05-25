Youth held for attempt to rape minor

Police yesterday arrested a man on charges of attempting to rape a minor at a village in Pirojpur's Indurkani upazila.

The detainee is Russell Hawlader, 28, said police.

The victim is a class four student at a local primary school.

Her father said she was playing near their house in the morning when Russell, a resident from a neighbouring village, took her daughter to an abandoned house inside an orchard and tried to rape her.

As the girl started screaming, some locals rushed to the spot and caught Russell.

Later, they handed him over to police.

Md Kamruzzaman Talukder, officer-in-charge of Indurkani Police Station, said the girl's father filed a case with the police station in this regard.