Youth hacked to death over FB post

A youth was hacked to death allegedly by his neighbours over a Facebook post in Moulvibazar's Sadar upazila on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Rezaul Karin Nayeem, 21, of the TB Hospital area, our local correspondent reports quoting police.

Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Moulvibazar Police Station, said Roni and Nayeem engaged in an argument on Tuesday evening over a Facebook post by the latter.

Around 7:30pm, Roni and his father Nurul Mia called Nayeem to Roni's house. After Roni went there, he was beaten and hacked with sharp weapons, the OC said quoting locals.

Nayeem died on the way to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

The victim's father filed a murder case against Roni and his father with Sadar Police Station.

Police have started an investigation, the OC said.