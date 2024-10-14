Youth hacked to death in Narayanganj

An 18-year-old was hacked to death yesterday while he was returning home in Narayanganj's Bandar upazila.

The deceased is Md Sohan of Salehnagar area in Bandar, reports our local correspondent quoting police.

Tarikul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bandar Police Station, said Sohan was hacked by some miscreants in the Rupali residential area around 9:00pm.

He was pronounced dead by the doctors at Narayanganj General Hospital.

According to the police and locals, Sohan was engaged in criminal activities. He was arrested in 2022 in a case filed over mugging.

Recently, he had a conflict with some locals over establishing supremacy.

"On the way home, a group of people hacked him on the road. Police are on the spot. Initially we have come to know that the murder took place over previous enmity. Police are working to identify the criminals," the OC said, quoting locals.

The body was kept in the morgue for autopsy, the police official added.