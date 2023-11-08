Youth hacked to death in Moulvibazar

A youth was hacked to death allegedly by his neighbour over a Facebook post in Moulvibazar's Sadar upazila last night.

The deceased was identified as Rezaul Karin Nayeem, 21, son of Cherag Mia, of TB Hospital area, our local correspondent reports quoting police.

Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Moulvibazar Police Station, said police detained a person Sohan based on the complaint by the victim's family.

The victim's family said Nayeem had an argument with his neighbour Roni TB Hospital area yesterday evening over a recent Facebook post by Nayeem.

At one point, Roni and his father Nurul Mia, along with some other people, called Nayeem to Roni's house around 7:30pm, where he was beaten and hacked with sharp weapons.

Victim's uncle Shahukh Mia said on information, Nayeem's parents rescued him and took him to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital.

As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital. He later died on the way to the hospital, added Shahukh Mia.

The OC also said they recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue.

The OC said they are looking into the matter. Details will be known after the investigation.

Meanwhile, the victim's father filed a murder case against Roni and his father with Sadar Police Station.