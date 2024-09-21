Youth hacked to death in Mohammadpur

Nasir Biswas, a 22-year-old youth, was hacked to death near the Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard in Mohammadpur yesterday evening.

The attack occurred around 6:30pm near Gate-1 of the graveyard.

Nasir's relatives took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries around 8:45pm.

Nasir's elder brother Islam Biswas said Nasir used to live in the Rayerbazar Baroikhali area of Hazaribagh and work as a mason. He left home in the evening to visit the graveyard. Later, the family was informed that unknown assailants attacked him.

Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of the DMCH police camp, said Nasir's body was sent to the morgue for autopsy.

The Mohammadpur Police Station is investigating the murder, he added.