Youth found dead near abandoned house in Tangail

Police recovered the body of a man from Balla Post Office Para in Tangail's Kalihati upazila today.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Yasin, 24, son of Dween Elahi of Balla Singrair village, reports our local correspondent quoting police.

Police said locals saw the body of Yasin near an abandoned house at Balla Post Office Para this morning and informed the matter to police.

Later, a police team recovered the body and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

"The hands and legs of the victim were found broken, and his body had marks and injuries caused by sharp objects," police said.

Abul Kalam Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Kalihati Police Station, said teams of police and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have already visited the crime spot.

Police suspect that the youth might have been killed last night over a drug-related dispute. "We are looking into the matter," the OC added.