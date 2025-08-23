Youth found dead in Chakaria police custody; locals stage protest

A man's body was found hanging inside the holding cell of Chakaria Police Station in Cox's Bazar early yesterday.

Police claimed that Durjoy Chowdhury, 27, of Chakaria municipality died by suicide.

The claim was met with disbelief by several hundred locals and Durjoy's family members, who staged protests and surrounded the police station yesterday evening, demanding justice. They later demonstrated in front of the Upazila Land Office.

Durjoy worked as an office assistant/computer operator at Chakaria Government High School.

His father, Komol Chowdhury, said acting headteacher Rabeya Khanam handed his son over to police on Thursday accusing him of forging cheques and misappropriation of funds.

He said before being handed over to police, Durjoy was called into work and confined to a room until 5:00pm on Thursday.

Photo: Collected

Rabeya lodged a complaint accusing Durjoy of embezzling Tk 2.83 lakh. He was seen pacing inside the cell until 1:27am and around 4:00am on Friday, police found him hanging, claimed police sources.

A photo of Durjoy's body hanging from the holding cell bars has gone viral on social media.

Durjoy's cousin Sanjib Das, who saw the body inside the cell, said, "His feet were only two inches above the ground. He could have held on to the bars and saved himself... we cannot accept this. It might not be suicide. A constable was supposed to be on duty outside the cell. Was he not there?"

Assistant Sub-inspector Mohammad Hanif Mia and constables Mohi Uddin, and Ishraq Hossain have been withdrawn following the incident.

Chakaria Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Shafiqul Islam said, "The three were withdrawn for negligence in duty."

Cox's Bazar Additional Superintendent of Police Jasim Uddin Chowdhury said, "Durjoy Chowdhury died by suicide inside the custody cell. The body has been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy. A probe committee will be formed over the incident."

Chakaria Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police Abhijit Das said CCTVs inside the station did not cover the spot in question but it recorded Durjoy's movements.