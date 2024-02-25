Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sun Feb 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Feb 25, 2024 12:18 AM

Youth beaten to death over theft allegation

A youth was beaten to death by a mob over a theft allegation at Hathazari upazila of Chattogram yesterday. The deceased is Rahat Hossen, 25.

OC Mohammed Muniruzzaman of Hathazari Model police station said the incident took place in the Nur Masjid area after the youth allegedly entered a house to steal goods.

"Locals caught him red-handed and beat him severely. Later he was taken to the upazila health complex where doctors declared him dead," he said.

The body is now at the morgue for autopsy.

A case was lodged in this connection.

