Youth arrested over alleged rape of first grader in Jashore

Star Digital Report

Police arrested a young man for allegedly raping a class one schoolgirl in a village of Jashore today.

Iqbal Hossain, 21, was arrested this evening after the child's family filed a rape case against him with the Benapole Port Police Station this afternoon, said Suman Bhakta, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.

The accused was produced before Jashore court tonight, the OC told our Benapole correspondent.

Quoting the case statement, police said the schoolgirl was playing with other friends near the house of the alleged rapist yesterday afternoon.

At that time, Iqbal took her to his home after giving her some chocolates. Later, he raped her there.

Hearing her screams, the neighbors rushed to the spot and rescued the child.

The child was sent to Jashore General Hospital for a medical test tonight, added the police official.