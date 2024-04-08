Young woman stabbed to death by neighbour

A woman died after being stabbed by her neighbour over a trivial matter in Jamalpur's Madarganj upazila yesterday.

The incident took place in Ramchandrapur village of Jorkhali union.

The victim Jiban Akhtar, 26, daughter of Karimozzaman, was a resident of the Jangaliya area.

Madarganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahamudul Hasan said the victim's husband Shafiqul Islam had an altercation with their neighbour Fazlul Haque three days ago blocking the road to the latter's home.

There was another fight between them over the same matter last morning. At one stage of the altercation, Fazlul stabbed Shafiqul's wife Jiban with a knife.

Later, locals rescued her and took her to Jamalpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur morgue for post-mortem.

No case was yet immediately filed over the incident but the police are trying to arrest the attacker.