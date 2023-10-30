Young man’s throat-slit body found

Police recovered the throat-slit body of a young man from a paddy field in Narsingdi's Shibpur upazila last morning.

The deceased, identified as Robiul Islam, 20, son of late Sobuj Mia, resident of Dulalpur union, was a battery-run auto-rickshaw driver.

His body was found just half a km from his house, said Firoz Talukder, officer-in-charge of Shibpur Police Station.

Police suspect Robiul might've been killed at any time Saturday night.

OC Firoz said, "The body has injury marks. However, we don't have a lead into the murder at this time. The body was sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy."

No case was filed in this connection till 6:00pm yesterday.