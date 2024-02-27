Young man found dead with stab wounds

Police recovered the body of a young man from Kunia of ​​the Gacha area in Gazipur Sadar upazila early yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Hossain, 20, son of Md Nurunnabi, a resident of Kunia.

Ramiz Uddin, a sub-inspector of Gacha Police Station, said that the body was recovered from the Kunia Moktar Sarkar Road in the city around 1:00am.

After recovery, the body was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for autopsy, said Suman Khan, another SI at Gacha Police Station.

The body bore stab wounds on its neck, ear, and stomach, the SI said.

However, details could be known immediately.