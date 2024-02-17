Young man arrested over counterfeiting bank notes

Rab arrested an operative of a gang involved in making fake currency from Kadamtali area of Dhaka on Thursday night.

The arrestee is Jisan Hossain Rifat, 19, who learned how to make fake currency by watching videos online.

During the arrest, fake notes of different denominations of Tk 2,30,900 and various equipment, including computers, were recovered during the drive in a house in the Kadamtali area.

Rifat and his gang members used to sell the fake notes at fish markets, launch ghats, bus terminals, and other markets and supplied fake notes worth Tk 2 crore across the country.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohiuddin Mahmud Sohel, company commander of the elite force, revealed this information at a press conference in the Rab-10 office of Dhaka's Jatrabari area yesterday.

Rifat used to print and supply fake currency notes in different areas of the country including Jatrabari, Shyampur, Demra, and Narayanganj.

He said that the arrestee watched videos online to learn how to make fake money out of greed and ambitious dreams to earn more money in a short time.

He also received training in making fake currency notes from gangs using various means, and later he made fake notes and supplied them in various ways, the RAB officer said.

After making the notes, he created a Facebook page to sell and supply them to different people. However, all the information was exchanged in the messenger, he said.