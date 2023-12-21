Yet another sabotage attempt on railway

Miscreants remove fishplates, sleepers from track

An intercity train averted an accident after miscreants removed fishplates and sleepers from a part of rail tracks in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the train movement was disrupted between the Dhaka-Panchagarh route due to a crack in the rail line in Birampur for a couple of hours.

The service was restored after 10:30am yesterday.

AKM Nurul Islam, officer-in-charge of Government Railway Police (GRP) in Parbatipur upazila, said miscreants removed the fishplates and several sleepers of rail tracks on the outer of Birampur Railway Station on Tuesday night.

Afterwards, they left those on the tracks covering them with hyacinths.

As Abdur Razzak, the locomotive master of the Khulna-bound Simanta Express Intercity Train, noticed the incident, he stopped the train and informed the BR officials and police around 11:00pm on Tuesday.

Shah Iftekhar Ahmed, superintendent of police in Dinajpur; and Debasish Chowdhury, ADC (revenue), visited the spot and took steps to restore the rail service.

Talking to the journalists, the SP said it was a sabotage act. Criminals also tried to set fire to the rail line, said the SP.

The service was restored after three hours, he added.

A case was filed with the police station, said the OC.

BNP LEADER HELD

Police yesterday arrested a BNP leader for his alleged involvement in the sabotage.

The arrestee is Haidar Ali, 50, joint convener of Birampur upazila BNP and a resident of Tatakpur village, said Subrata Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Birampur Police Station.

The law enforcers did not elaborate on the matter.