Yaba smuggling: Four of Rohingya family held at Dhaka airport

Four members of a Rohingya family were detained at the Dhaka airport on Thursday after police recovered 6,000 pieces of yaba from three of their abdomens.

Mohammad Ziaul Haque, additional superintendent of Airport Armed Police Battalion, said they held the four based on intelligence, after the family of six arrived on a flight from Cox's Bazar.

They also conducted pathological tests on the four at a centre in Uttara, he said yesterday.

The tests confirmed the presence of unusual objects in the stomachs of the three -- Md Rubel, 15, and his aunts Achhiya Begum, 25, and Zohura Begum, 30.

Later, police took them to DMCH and recovered 130 packets containing 6,275 pieces of yaba from their stomachs, under the supervision of a doctor, Ziaul said.

Achhiya's husband, Ali Ahmed, 28, who was accompanying the three, was the mastermind of the yaba smuggling, he added.

Achhiya's seven-month-old son and Zohura's 10-month-old daughter were also with them. The detainees are residents of Leda Camp in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

The process of filing a case is underway. The detainees will be handed over to police, Ziaul said.