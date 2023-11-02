Wrongdoers will be brought to book

Says IGP on recent violence

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun yesterday said legal action would be taken against those involved in violent incidents centring Saturday's BNP rally and its aftermath.

The IGP said this while visiting injured police personnel at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the morning.

"Journalists perform their duties on the ground, just like the police force. They risk their lives to do their duty. Similar to the police, they were attacked while collecting news. The wrongdoers don't want the pictures and information they have gathered to go against them," said the IGP.

"Because of this fear, they also attacked our journalist friends. We will take legal action against the individuals involved in each incident," he added.

When asked whether they had obtained any information about plans or conspiracies from any group following the arrest of the person claiming to be an adviser to US President Joe Biden, the IGP said, "We are verifying the information regarding him, and I'm not disclosing all the details for the sake of the investigation. However, we are conducting our activities with everything in mind."