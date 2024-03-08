‘Wrong treatment, negligence’ led to Rajib’s death

Alleges the architect’s family

Architect Rajib Ahmed, 38, died due to "negligence and wrong treatment" at a city hospital on February 14 after he was admitted there with skin diseases, family alleged yesterday.

His family and colleagues demanded punishment of those involved in the treatment and sought justice.

Rajib was suffering from psoriasis.

Speaking at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity, deceased's wife Sarawat Iqbal alleged that her husband died due to wrong treatment at Samorita and Square hospitals.

"My husband was undergoing treatment under the supervision of Prof MU Kabir Chowdhury of Samorita Hospital over the last one and a half years. Nine days after taking a new medicine, he was hospitalised according to Prof Kabir's advice," she said.

During the treatment at the hospital, Rajib's condition deteriorated.

Sarawat said his husband was moved to Square Hospitals on February 8 as they failed to get any acceptable explanations for his deteriorating condition from the doctors at Samorita Hospital.

At Square Hospitals, Rajib's condition worsened and he was moved to the intensive care unit on February 11, said his wife.

"There was mismanagement during Rajib's treatment at both the hospitals and the treatment was delayed. Doctors did not inform us about his condition at that time, rather they hid it from us," alleged the wife.

At the briefing, Arif Uddin, a relative of Rajib, who is also a radiologist and former assistant professor at the Dinajpur Medical College, said Rajib was given two new medicines as per Prof Kabir's advice and it caused his liver to fail.

The two medicines -- Methotrexate and Acitretin -- cannot be given together as per the clinical guidelines of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and British National Formulary, he said.

Prof MU Kabir, principal of MH Samorita Hospital & Medical College, did not respond to phone calls and text messages from this newspaper.

Arif Uddin said, "Rajib's liver got damaged slowly after the two drugs were given together. Even after he was taken to Square Hospitals, his liver complications were ignored, he was not seen by doctors on time. Rajib's diagnosis was delayed.''

Contacted, Esam Ebne Yousuf Siddique, chief operating officer of Square Hospitals, said they were not aware of the allegations.

He questioned as to why family members did not complain when Rajib was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He said, "Our hospital keeps specialised physicians round the clock. The complaint is not true. We will take action if any complaint is lodged.''

Speaking at the press conference, Mahmudul Islam Jaglul, a colleague of Rajib and vice-president of Institute of Architects Bangladesh, said, "We want justice for the death of Rajib. If we don't get justice, we will take to the streets."