Writ seeks HC order to prevent political activities of 11 parties

Crime & Justice
Mon Oct 28, 2024 12:26 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 04:56 PM

Two writ petitions were filed with the High Court today -- one challenging the legality of the 10th, 11th, and 12th parliamentary elections, and another seeking necessary directives from the authorities concerned to bar 11 parties from politics dut to their alleged involvement in murder, state takeover, and damaging democracy and constitutional institutions.

The parties are Bangladesh Awami League, Jatiya Party (Ershad), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Bikalpadhara Bangladesh, Tarikat Federation, Communist Party of Bangladesh, Liberal Democratic Party, Jatiya Party (Manju), Ganatantri Dal, Communist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist–Leninist) (Barua), and Socialist Party of Bangladesh.

Both petitions were filed by Sarjis Alam, Md Abdul Hasnat and Hasibul Islam.

The HC may hold hearings tomorrow, said their lawyer Ahsanul Karim.

Related topic:
Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah seek ban on Awami Leagueban on Awami League
