Writ seeks cancellation of Purbachal plot allocations to Hasina, family members

10 Supreme Court lawyers filed the petition with the High Court

Ten Supreme Court lawyers today filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its order on the government to cancel the allocations of plots totalling 60 kathas in Purbachal in the name of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members.

In the petition, they urged the HC to direct authorities concerned of the government to revoke all the illegal allocations approved by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) at Purbachal and to take action against those who were involved in and benefited from the allocations as per the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Act.

The writ petitioners also appealed to the court to form a three-member committee led by a former HC judge to probe the allegations of irregularities in plot allotments.

Advocate Mohammad Misbah Uddin, who submitted the petition on behalf of the 10 SC lawyers, told The Daily Star that Hasina reportedly allocated a 10-katha plot in her own name in Rajuk's Purbachal New City project.

Her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Sheikh Rehana and Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby and Azmina Siddique Ruponti were each given 10-katha plots in 2022 in violation of law and rules. Later on, the matter was marked as a state top secret in Rajuk's documents, he said.

Misbah Uddin said the HC may hold hearing on the petition next week.

The nine other lawyers who filed the petition are Md Rezaul Islam, Al Reza Md Amir, Md Golam Kibria, Md Harun, Md Belayet Hossain Soza, Kamrul Islam Regan, Hasan Mahmud Khan, Shahinur Rahman Shaheen, Md Ismail Hossain and Md Zillur Rahman.