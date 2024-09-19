Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 19, 2024 12:10 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 12:19 PM

Writ petition seeks prohibition on transfer of S Alam properties

S Alam's bank balances in Bangladesh

A Supreme Court lawyer has filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its order to prohibit transfer of S Alam Group's properties.

Advocate Md Rukunuzzaman submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC on September 17.

In the petition, the lawyer also prayed for the HC directives on the authorities concerned to submit a list of the assets of S Alam Group's shareholders, directors and their family members.

He urged the HC to seek information about the total loan amount, current status and liabilities taken by the shareholders, directors and other business-related organisations of S Alam Group from banks or financial institutions.

Lawyer Rukunuzzaman told The Daily Star that the HC may hold hearing of the petition today.

