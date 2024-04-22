Writ petition seeks HC’s directive on ACC to probe allegations against ex-IGP Benazir

A Supreme Court lawyer today filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its directive upon the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to conduct enquiry into reported allegation against former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed of illegally amassing a huge amount of assets.

Advocate Md Salah Uddin Reagan submitted the petition as a public interest litigation before the HC, also with a prayer to issue a rule asking the ACC to explain why its inaction and failure to take appropriate action against the reported allegation should not be declared illegal.

Petitioner's lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmik told The Daily Star that his client has earlier sent legal notice to the ACC to take necessary measures in respect of the news titled "Benazirer Ghore Aladiner Cherag (Aladin's lamp at Benazir's house)" and "Boner Jomite Benazirer Resort (Benazir's resort on forest land)" published on the bangla daily Kaler Kantho on March 31 and April 3 respectively.

But the ACC has not taken any action to this effect, he said, adding that the writ petition has been filed by his client challenging the inaction and failure of the ACC.

The lawyer said the HC may hold hearing on the petition tomorrow.