Tue Jan 23, 2024 01:02 PM
Writ petition seeks HC order for removing iron cages from courtrooms

High Court
Ten Supreme Court lawyers today filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its order on the authorities concerned of the government to remove the iron cages from the courtrooms throughout the country.

Iron cages inside courtrooms are where the accused stand during case proceedings.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir, on behalf of the 10 lawyers, submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC.

The petition also asked for re-establishment of wooden cages in the courtrooms.

The petitioners said the use of iron cages at the courtrooms is inhumane and contradictory to the law and constitution.

Hearing of the petition will be held at a convenient time, Shishir Manir told The Daily Star.

