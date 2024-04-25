Writ filed against Palak for interfering in upazila polls

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court bringing allegations against State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak of illegally interfering in the process of holding Singra Upazila parishad election in Natore.

Md Asaduzzaman, an aspirant candidate for the post of Singra Upazila chairman, recently submitted the writ petition to the HC challenging the alleged inaction of the government and the Election Commission in initiating proceedings against Zunaid Ahmed Palak, also Member of Parliament for Natore-3 constituency, for "illegal and "unauthorised" interference in 6th Upazila Parishad Election, 2024, Singra, Natore".

In the petition, he prayed to the court to direct the EC to postpone the uncontested Singra Upazila election and to announce its new election schedule.

Citing the petition, Asaduzzaman's lawyer BM Elias Kachee told The Daily Star that Zunaid Ahmed Palak had ordered the authorities concerned to declare his brother-in-law and Joint General Secretary of Singra Upazila Awami League and Chairman of Sherkol Union Parishad Lutful Habib Rubel winner in the polls unopposed. The polls is scheduled to be held on May 8.

Besides, Palak has ordered the rest of the candidates to withdraw themselves from the election race and a candidate was abducted and tortured by his brother-in-law's relatives for disobeying the order.

However, amid criticism, Lutful Habib Rubel withdrew from the election. As there was no candidate to contest in the polls, Delowar Hossain was declared winner unopposed which is illegal, the petitioner's lawyer said.

Barrister BM Elias Kachee refused to give details of the petition.

Today, the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah held a hearing on the petition and fixed April 28 for passing hearing on the writ petition, Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy told this correspondent.