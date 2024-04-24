World-class judicial academy needed to build efficient judiciary: law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said a strong and world-class judicial academy is very much necessary in the country in order to build an efficient judiciary.

"For this purpose, a judicial academy will be established in the country. The foundation stone of this academy will be laid in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by November after completing the land acquisition process," he said.

He was speaking as chief guest at a workshop on finalizing the draft of the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) 2024-25 at the conference room of the law ministry at the Bangladesh Secretariat this afternoon.

Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar presided over the function where officials from different levels of the ministry participated.

Anisul said that though it has been mentioned in the APA that 1.6 lakh people will be provided with legal aid for the financial year 2024-2025, actually legal aid services must be ensured for more people.