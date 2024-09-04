Crime & Justice
Workers’ unrest: 3 youths detained in Ashulia

Illustration: Star Digital Graphics

Three youths has been detained by Ashulia police on suspicion of instigating protests and vandalism in the Ashulia industrial area.

Ahmad Mueed, superintendent of Dhaka District Police told The Daily Star that the detainees are being interrogated to know more about their involvement in the unrest.

They were taken to Ashulia Police Station around 5:00pm after their detention in front of a garment factory near the Dewan CNG pump in the Jirabo area of Ashulia, reports our correspondent.

"We want to ensure that no innocent person is harassed, which is why they are being interrogated thoroughly," the SP said.

