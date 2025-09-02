Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Tue Sep 2, 2025 02:50 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 2, 2025 03:43 PM

Worker killed in clash with law enforcers in Nilphamari’s Uttara EPZ

At least six of the workers were rushed to 250-bed Nilphamari General Hospital
Photo: Star

A worker was killed and at least 11 others were injured in a clash with law enforcers at Uttara Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Nilphamari this morning following factory closure and layoffs.

The deceased was identified as Habib Islam, 20, an employee of Equ International.

MR Sayeed, officer-in-charge of Nilphamari Sadar Police Station, confirmed the death to The Daily Star.

Police and workers said the unrest had been simmering after around 50 employees were recently laid off from a factory named Evergreen in the EPZ.

The situation worsened today when the factory authorities announced indefinite closure without paying the workers' dues and hung a notice at the main gate.

Around 8:00am, the workers gathered in front of the factory and took position on the Nilphamari-Saidpur road after being denied entry.

Police and army personnel rushed to the spot and tried to disperse them. At one stage, workers clashed with the law enforcers.

At least six of the workers were rushed to 250-bed Nilphamari General Hospital where Habib was declared dead.

Workers alleged that the law enforcers opened fire at them and Habib was shot dead.

Quoting Habib's elder brother Ashiqur Rahman, Prothom Alo reported that the victim had worked the night shift at his factory. After finishing his shift this morning, he was leaving the EPZ when he was shot dead.

Talking to reporters, Dr Md Farhan Tanvirul Islam said the victim had already died before being brought to the hospital around 9:00am.

"During primary observation, I found a wound in the chest of the deceased. The exact cause of death can be confirmed after the post-mortem," he said.

About the injured, the physician said they claimed to have been shot. "X-rays are required to determine the nature and cause of their injuries," he added.

