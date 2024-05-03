Worker dies of boiler explosion in Sirajganj, owner held for negligence

A worker died and two others sustained burn injuries as a boiler of rice mill exploded at Jamtoil Paschimpara in Kamarkhand upazila of Sirajganj this morning.

The deceased is identified as Fazal Ali, 26, of Jamtoil Pashchimpara village.

Police arrested Azahar Ali Raza, owner of the rice mill in connection with the incident. The arrestee was sent to jail through the court this afternoon, our Pabna correspondent reports.

Kamarkhand Police Station Officer-in-charge Md Rezaul Islam said a group of rice mill workers were working to boil rice at the mill around 6:00am. The boiler suddenly exploded, leaving Fazal and Johurul Sheikh and Jinnah Mondol injured.

The three were taken to Kamarkhand Upazila Health Complex. But later critically injured Fazal was shifted to Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute in the capital where he succumbed to his injuries at noon, the OC said.

Due to the excessive pressure of gas, the boiler blasted, police said after their primary investigation.

Father of the deceased has filed a case against the rice mill owner brining allegation of negligence that caused death of his son, the OC added.