Worker 'beaten and strangled to death' at Jashore rice mill

The body of a rice mill worker was found in a warehouse of the mill in Jashore town early today.

Police suspect that the deceased Bayezid, 35, was beaten and strangled to death inside the mill owned by Jashore town unit BNP President Mulluk Chand in the Loan Office Para, reports our Benapole correspondent.

Jashore Additional Superintendent of Police (A circle) Jewel Imran, who visited the spot in the morning, said the body bore several injury marks.

Law enforcers took a night guard, Rahmat Ali, into their custody for questioning.

Police said Bayezid was accused of stealing Tk 5 lakh in cash from the rice mill. After that, he went to his village home in Khulna's Banargati village.

Dilruba Begum, the mother of the victim, said three workers of the rice mill -- Raju, Rajan, and Shahidul -- yesterday called Bayezid and asked him to meet a councillor of Khulna City Corporation Tipu, who is known to Mulluk Chand.

Tipu asked Bayezid to return to the rice mill yesterday afternoon, his mother added.

"Today, we heard that my son has been murdered," she said.

She filed a murder case against some unidentified people.

Contacted, Mulluk Chand said he is currently outside Jashore and has no idea about the murder. He, however, added that Bayezid stole the money from his godown a few days ago.

The body has been sent to Jashore General Hospital morgue for autopsy.