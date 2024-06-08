Work together to establish rule of law: minister

Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said all organs of the state should work on the basis of cooperation and consensus to establish the rule of law, justice, and democracy.

The comment came at the "International Conference on Judiciary across the Borders" programme organised by the Supreme Court on its premises.

"The national progress of the country is well founded on the principles of justice, democracy and rule of law," said he said, adding that the government is working tirelessly to establish the rule of law in light of the constitution. Judges are getting an opportunity to perform their duties independently and honestly.

Referring to the government's role in improving working environment of the judiciary, Huq said significant improvements have been made in the workplace facilities, salaries, housing and transportation of judges.

As a result the judiciary is working efficiently and effectively to ensure justice for citizens.

Chief Justice of Bangladesh Obaidul Hassan presided over the program. Nepalese Chief Justice Bishowam-bhar Pd Srestha and Bhutan High Court's Justice Lobzang Rinzin Yargay were also present.