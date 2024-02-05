Wood traders foil BIWTA’s eviction drive in Khulna

Some wood traders today foiled an eviction drive conducted by Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) in Rupsha area of Khulna city.

BIWTA's deputy director Md Mostafizur Rahman said that the drive began around 12:00pm but the traders who illegally occupied many portions of BIWTA land attacked the officials and vandalised their cars.

Later, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, our Khulna correspondent reports.

BIWTA official Mostafizur said they have informed the ministry about the incident.

A trader named Abdur Rashid said, "The BIWTA forcefully tried to evict us, so we have protested and formed a human chain."

According to the local wood traders, they have been trading tin the place for 40 to 45 years. In 2007, they applied to the BIWTA for taking the land on lease. However, it did not respond to their application and issued a notice on January 10 to evict them, they said.

Yesterday, the authority announced about the eviction drive and ordered the traders to leave the area.