Woman's throat-slit body recovered from furniture factory in Dhaka

Police recovered the body of a woman, with her throat slit, from a furniture factory in Dhaka's Uttar Badda area early today.

The deceased was identified as Amena Akter, 32, of Alinagar village in Bhola Sadar upazila.

The body was recovered shortly after midnight from the factory, owned by Ramzan Mia, said Fatema Siddika Soma, sub-inspector (SI) of Badda Police Station.

The SI said, "Upon receiving the news around 10:00pm, we arrived at the scene and found the woman's body inside the factory premises. The throat of the deceased was slit."

The body has been sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy.

Ramzan was taken to the police station for questioning, she added.

Amena's husband, Mintu Mia, has been missing since the incident.

Amena had been living with her husband in a rented house in the Baganbari area of Uttar Badda.

Police suspect that Amena was murdered sometime between 8:00pm and 10:00pm last night.