Woman’s throat-slit body found

Police yesterday recovered the body of a woman from near the boundary wall of Agriculture Institute at Dotora village under Saturia upazila of Manikganj.

The deceased was identified as Sharmin Akter, 30, daughter of Abdul Mannan, said Safiqul Islam Molla, officer-in-charge of Saturia Police Station.

The woman was married but had been living with her father, he added.

"Police recovered her body from the spot around 12:30pm after the locals informed them," the OC said, adding that the body was sent to Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital's morgue for autopsy.

"We saw injury marks on her neck inflicted by a sharp weapon. Initially, we believe that the murder took place over a domestic dispute."

Legal proceedings are underway in this regard, the OC said.