Woman’s throat-slit body found

Police recovered the throat-slit body of a woman from her residence in Dhaka's Hazaribagh area yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Tania Begum, 35, wife of Tausif Ahmed from Cumilla.

Tania, who worked at an event management company, used to live in an apartment on Mitali Road by herself, said police.

Informed by the victim's relatives, a police team found her body in a bathroom on a top-floor apartment of a seven-storey building around 1:00pm, Noor Mohammad, officer-in-charge of Hazaribagh Police Station, told The Daily Star.

"The body has been sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy."

The OC said as the victim's brother failed to reach her despite repeated phone calls, the police went to her Hazaribagh residence and found the body after breaking into the apartment.

The matter was being looked into, the OC added.