Woman’s mutilated body found in Chattogram flat, husband on the run

Police recovered 11 dismembered body parts of a woman from a flat in Chattogram's Raufabad area under Baizid Bostami Police Station early today.

The victim, 32-year-old Fatema Begum Poli, hailed from Noakhali.

Police suspect her husband, Md Suman, a pickup van driver, is behind the killing and has gone into hiding.

The incident occurred between 7:00pm and midnight yesterday on a JF Tower flat in the city's Paharika Residential Area.

"We suspect the killing was premeditated," said Bayzid Bostami Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Kamruzzaman. "Suman had sent their eight-year-old son to his grandmother's house earlier in the evening," he said.

Police recovered several sharp weapons from the flat, including two scissors, a machete, a knife, a boti (traditional cleaver used as a kitchen utensil), and a saw.

Footprints and other evidence were also collected from the flat, the OC added.

Sub-Inspector Abid Hossen said police reached the flat around 12:30am and recovered the body parts.

"The head was found in the ceiling of the bathroom, while the hands and legs were found under the bed in their bedroom. The small parts of the body and intestines may have been washed out through the toilet, as we suspect," he said.

According to SI Abid, the building owner's wife heard suspicious chopping sounds around 11:00pm and knocked on the couple's door.

"Suman first opened the door. When asked about the sound, Suman told the woman that he was cutting Qurbani meat, which triggered suspicion," he said.

"After a few minutes, the woman came back with others and found the blood-stained body parts on the bed and tried to catch him. Locking him inside the room, they went to call police. But Suman managed to flee by breaking open the balcony's iron grill before police reached the spot," the SI added.

According to OC Kamruzzaman, a family dispute may have been the motive, as the couple reportedly had ongoing conflicts.

The body has been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police say efforts are underway to arrest the husband.