Woman’s hanging body recovered

Police recovered the body of a woman hanging from her home in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Begum, 20, wife of Rabiul Hossain of Mandaritola area in Barabkunda union.

Khurshid Alam, sub-inspector (SI) of Sitakunda Police Station, said police recovered the woman's body from the Barabkunda union.

The body was sent to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.

"The woman is believed to have committed suicide by hanging herself. The cause of the suicide is not known," the OC also added.