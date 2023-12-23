Crime & Justice
UNB, Chattogram
Sat Dec 23, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 12:27 AM

Woman’s decomposed body recovered

Dead body

The decomposed body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a hill in  Adhunagar union under Lohagara upazila of Chattogram.

Locals spotted the body of a woman in a black burqa on Thursday afternoon and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and it bore no injury mark, said Rashedul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Lohagara Police Station.

Later, the body was sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.

Police efforts are on to find the identity of the woman and determine the cause of her death.

An unnatural death case will be filed over the incident, said the OC.

