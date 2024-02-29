Woman’s burnt body found in Gazipur

A woman's burnt body was found in a banana grove in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila this morning.

The deceased is Maleka, 35, wife of Bachchu Mia, a carpenter of Gazipur Sadar Upazila.

Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) Mintu Mia of Sreepur Police Station, said Maleka's body was found in a neighbourhood garden around 9:00am this morning.

Her husband has been detained for questioning, he added.

Police suspect that Maleka was strangled to death and then set on fire.

"The body has been sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for autopsy," said SI Mintu.

A case has been filed in this regard.