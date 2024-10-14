Woman's body recovered from pond in Lakshmipur

Husband, brother-in-law held

Police today recovered a woman's body from a pond in Lakshmipur Sadar upazila this morning.

The deceased is Fatema Begum, 22, of Mohammadnagar village of the upazila.

Police detained her husband Md Raju, 25, and brother-in-law Bablu, 27, of the same village for questioning, reports our Noakhali correspondent quoting police.

Kaiser Hamid, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chandraganj Police Station, said on information, police went to the spot and recovered the body from a pond in Sadar upazila.

Later, when the two detainees went to visit the victim's family around 10:00am, the family tied them up to a tree and later handed them over to police, said Taj Nahar Begum, a local UP member.

Raju, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver, got married to Fatema five years ago and the two have a four-year-old daughter together, said the OC.

Recently, he got married to another woman while still being married to Fatema, he added.

The victim's sister, Rabeya Akhter, said the couple had family disputes and Fatema was a victim of domestic abuse and had been tortured before over dowry.

She said her family sold land to send Raju abroad as a migrant worker but he returned to the country after one year and got married to another woman, causing further strain in their marriage.

Raju, however, denied the allegation of murder, saying, "We slept in the same house last night. Early in the morning, Fatema went to bathe in the pond but never returned. I don't know who killed her."

OC Hamid said Fatema's body had marks on her throat. Police recovered her body and sent it to Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

A case is being filed in connection with the incident, he added.