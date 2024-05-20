Woman’s body found in pond

Police recovered the body of a 30-year-old woman from a pond in Narsingdi's Shihbpur upazila yesterday, three days after she went missing.

The deceased was identified as Mahfuza Begum, of Mashimpur area.

Md Farid Uddin, officer-in-charge of Shihbpur Police Station, said Mahfuza was mentally ill. She often left her house without telling anyone and would return after three or four days.

Around 9:30am, locals spotted her body in a pond and informed police, he said.

The law enforcers sent the body to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital for autopsy.