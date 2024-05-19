Woman’s body found in Narsingdi pond

Police recovered the body of a 30-year-old woman from a pond in Narsingdi's Shihbpur upazila today, three days after she "went missing".

The deceased was identified as Mahfuza Begum, of Mashimpur area, reports our local correspondent quoting police.

Md Farid Uddin, officer-in-charge of Shihbpur Police Station, said Mahfuza was mentally ill. She often left her house without telling anyone and would return after three or four days.

Around 9:30am today, locals spotted her body in a pond and informed police, he said.

The law enforcers sent the body to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital for autopsy.