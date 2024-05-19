Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun May 19, 2024 07:29 PM
Last update on: Sun May 19, 2024 07:31 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Woman’s body found in Narsingdi pond

Star Digital Report
Sun May 19, 2024 07:29 PM Last update on: Sun May 19, 2024 07:31 PM
Star Online Graphics

Police recovered the body of a 30-year-old woman from a pond in Narsingdi's Shihbpur upazila today, three days after she "went missing".

The deceased was identified as Mahfuza Begum, of Mashimpur area, reports our local correspondent quoting police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Md Farid Uddin, officer-in-charge of Shihbpur Police Station, said Mahfuza was mentally ill. She often left her house without telling anyone and would return after three or four days.

Around 9:30am today, locals spotted her body in a pond and informed police, he said.

The law enforcers sent the body to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

কালশীতে পুলিশ বক্সে ব্যাটারিচালিত রিকশাচালকদের আগুন

রাজধানীর কালশীতে ব্যাটারিচালিত রিকশাচালকদের সঙ্গে পুলিশের সংঘর্ষ হয়েছে। সংঘর্ষের এক পর্যায়ে সেখানে একটি পুলিশ বক্সে আগুন দিয়েছেন রিকশাচালকরা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

স্বাভাবিক হয়ে আসছে কিরগিজস্তানের পরিস্থিতি, নিরাপদে বাংলাদেশি শিক্ষার্থীরা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification