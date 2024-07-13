Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Sat Jul 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 13, 2024 07:53 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Woman’s body found in maize field

Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Sat Jul 13, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Jul 13, 2024 07:53 AM

Police recovered the throat-slit body of a woman from a maize field at Haluapara in Kishoreganj's Katiadi upazila yesterday morning.

The victim was identified as Smriti Akter, 22.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Smriti -- who got married to Amin Bhuiyan, an expatriate in Qatar, five years ago -- used to live at her father's house in Haluapara area, said Mohamamd Daud, officer-in-charge of Katiadi Police Station.

He said they are investigating the incident.

Police sent the body to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, said the official.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

বন্যাদুর্গত এলাকায় দুর্ভোগে পানিবন্দীরা, তীব্র খাদ্য সংকট

কুড়িগ্রাম পানি উন্নয়ন বোর্ড জানায়, শনিবার সকাল ৬টা থেকে কুড়িগ্রামের চিলমারী পয়েন্টে ব্রহ্মপুত্র নদের পানি বিপৎসীমার ১৯ সেন্টিমিটার ওপর দিয়ে প্রবাহিত হচ্ছে। 

৬ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

শিক্ষার্থীদের আন্দোলনের ওপর স্বাধীনতাবিরোধী অপশক্তি ভর করেছে: কাদের

১১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification