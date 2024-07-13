Woman’s body found in maize field

Police recovered the throat-slit body of a woman from a maize field at Haluapara in Kishoreganj's Katiadi upazila yesterday morning.

The victim was identified as Smriti Akter, 22.

Smriti -- who got married to Amin Bhuiyan, an expatriate in Qatar, five years ago -- used to live at her father's house in Haluapara area, said Mohamamd Daud, officer-in-charge of Katiadi Police Station.

He said they are investigating the incident.

Police sent the body to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, said the official.