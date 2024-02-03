Woman, two daughters found dead at home

Husband found bleeding from throat at scene

A mother and her two daughters were found dead in their home in Nilphamari Sadar upazila yesterday morning while the father was at the scene bleeding profusely through a slit in his throat.

Their relative and neighbour Shamsul Islam Jaba, 65, said, "We heard moans from Ashiqur's [Ashiqur Rahman Mollah] home around 9:00am."

"We rushed there and saw Ashiqur bleeding from his throat. The bodies of his wife [Tahura Begum, 35] and two daughters [Ayesha Akhtar, 11, and seven-year-old Tarin] were found in a room," Jaba told The Daily Star.

"We took Ashiqur to Nilphamari General Hospital. As his condition was critical, he was referred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital."

Police and their relatives suspect that the husband tried to take his life by slitting his throat after killing his wife and children at their home in Nagar Daroyanibandar Bazar village.

Ashiqur, 52, who is involved in food grain and furniture trades, incurred huge losses for the last few years.

"He [Ashiqur] has a considerable amount of loan. It triggered a family feud. There was no peace in his family. Ashiqur and his wife used to have quarrels frequently," Jaba added.

Tanvirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Nilphamari Police Station, police were investigating the incident.

Contacted, Resident Medical Officer Abdur Rahim of Nilphamari General Hospital said the bodies went sent to the morgue for autopsies. The cause of their deaths could be known after getting the autopsy report.

Ashiqur was undergoing treatment at the ENT department of Rangpur Medical College Hospital, said Abdul Azim, head of the department, adding that the patient condition was yet to be stable.

[Our correspondents in Nilphamari and Dinajpur contributed to this report.]