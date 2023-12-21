Woman suffers burns as former husband throws acid at her

A woman has suffered burns after her ex-husband allegedly threw acid on her in Lalpur upazila of Natore.

The incident happened in Durduria village around 9:00pmon Tuesday, said Nasim Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Lalpur Police Station.

Rima Khatun, 23, is undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, said the OC.

Maimuna Khatun, a four-year-old niece of Rima, also suffered minor burns as the child was sitting on her lap during the incident, the OC added.

According to the OC, Rima filed for divorce from Mohammad Zia four months ago failing to change his drug abuse habits. Zia was in jail for a drug-related case when Rima took the step.

According to the OC, Zia, who came out of jail a few days ago, went to Rima's father's house in Durduria village on Tuesday.

When Rima told Zia about the divorce around 9:00pm, he got angry and, at one point, threw acid at her.

He fled the scene before relatives of Rima came to her help.

Rima's father Rantu Mondol yesterday filed a case under Acid Control Act against Zia with the Lalpur Police Station.

Police are conducting an operation to arrest the accused, said Md Tariqul Islam, superintendent of police in Natore.