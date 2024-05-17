Woman suffers bullet injury in Bogura

A woman suffered injury in her neck by a bullet fired by unidentified person in Bogura's Shajahanpur upazila yesterday.

Zulekha Khatun, 40, of Gohail village is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, our Bogura correspondent reports quoting her family.

Abdul Wadud, deputy director of Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, told The Daily Star that according to an X-ray report there is a bullet in Zulekha's neck and so she was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital."

The victim's family members and police said, the incident happened on Bogura-Natore regional highway near Birgram under Shajahanpur upazila around 3:00pm yesterday.

Zulekha's son Zakir Hossain said, "We live in a rented house in Koigari area of Bogura town. Yesterday, we were coming back to the town from our village home by a CNG-run-auto Rickshaw. Around 3:00pm, when we reached the Agricultural College at Ranirhat, at least eight youths riding four motorcycles were crossing us from the opposite direction. Suddenly, we heard a sound of gunshot and within a second a bullet hit my mother."

When asked, Shajahanpur Police Station's Officer-in-charge Shahidul Islam said, "We are investigating the matter. The shooter remains yet unidentified."

"The victim's family members are unable to confirm whether the bullet was shot by the bikers who were passing them," the OC said.